151 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths reported in Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba public health officials confirm five more deaths in people with COVID-19 have been reported Sunday.

The deaths include:

A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at the Southeast Personal Care Home

A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region

A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at the Convalescent Home of Winnipeg

A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Deer Lodge Centre (Lodge 4 West)

A woman in her 90s from the Winnipeg health region, linked to an outbreak at Seven Oaks General Hospital (4U4-7)

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 10 per cent provincially and 9.2 per cent in Winnipeg.

Story continues below advertisement

As of 9:30 a.m. Sunday, 151 new cases of the virus have been identified, bringing the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 26,317.

10 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

44 cases in the Northern health region

10 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

14 cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region

73 cases in the Winnipeg health region.

The data also shows there are 4,792 active cases and 20,850 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19.

There are 239 people in hospital with active COVID-19 as well as 83 people in hospital with COVID-19 who are no longer infectious but continue to require care, for a total of 322 hospitalizations.

1:42 Manitoba restrictions remain Manitoba restrictions remain

There are 32 people in intensive care units with active COVID-19 as well as four people with COVID-19 who are no longer infectious but continue to require critical care for a total of 36 ICU patients.

Story continues below advertisement

The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Manitoba is 738.

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,539 tests were completed Saturday bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 438,951.

An outbreak at the Brightwater Senior Living of Tuxedo Assisted Living Facility has been declared over.