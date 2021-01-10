Menu

Crime

Missing N.B. teen believed to be in Saint John area

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted January 10, 2021 9:53 am
Margaret (Maggie) Jean Marie Kiley was last seen on January 8, 2021, at approximately 12 p.m., at the Sir James Dunn Academy in St. Andrews, N.B.
Margaret (Maggie) Jean Marie Kiley was last seen on January 8, 2021, at approximately 12 p.m., at the Sir James Dunn Academy in St. Andrews, N.B. New Brunswick RCMP

New Brunswick RCMP are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl from St. Andrews who went missing two days ago.

Margaret (Maggie) Jean Marie Kiley was last seen on Jan. 8 around noon, at the Sir James Dunn Academy in St. Andrews, N.B.

Kiley was reported missing that afternoon. Police say they have followed up on several leads but were unsuccessful in finding her.

She is described as being five feet and one inch tall, weighing around 100 pounds.  She has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen carrying a purple backpack, police say.

The RCMP believes Kiley may now be in the Saint John area.

“Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Margaret Jean Marie Kiley is asked to contact the St. Andrews RCMP detachment at 506-755-1130,” read the RCMP release.

