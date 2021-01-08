Saint John police chief to step down after less than 1 year on the job

Send this page to someone via email

Saint John police chief Stephan Drolet will step down from his position a few days short of a full year in the job.

In a press release on Friday, the Saint John Police Commission announced that Drolet intends to step down for personal reasons.

Drolet was sworn in on Feb. 24, 2020, and his official end to the role will come on Feb. 20, 2021.

Before his appointment, Drolet served with the RCMP for 27 years and worked most of his career in municipal policing in British Columbia.

“On behalf of the Commission, I would like to take this opportunity to thank Chief Drolet for his dedicated service to our city,” said Edward Keyes, chair of the Saint John Police Commission, in a press release.

“His leadership and experience have been assets to the Saint John Police Force, positioning us to move forward as an organization and to ensure the people of Saint John are safe and continue to receive the highest level of service.”

Keyes added that Deputy Chief Tony Hayes will lead the force as the commission once again launches a search for the next chief.

Hayes has served with the Saint John Police Force since 1992.

Drolet wasn’t immediately available for comment.

The commission will once again look to use Organization Consulting Limited, which led the previous search for a police chief that resulted in Drolet’s appointment.

