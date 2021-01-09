Article of Impeachment against Trump to be introduced Monday, U.S. congressman says

Send this page to someone via email

Articles of Impeachment seeking to remove U.S. President Donald Trump from office for “inciting an insurrection at the Capitol” has just reached 180 co-sponsors, Democratic Congressman Ted Lieu said on Twitter Saturday.

The Articles of Impeachment will be introduced on Monday during the House’s pro-forma session, he said.

Calls for Trump’s removal have been rapidly building momentum after thousands of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in an attempt to prevent the certification of President-Elect Joe Biden’s election win.

UPDATE to the update: We’ve just hit 180 cosponsors of the Article of Impeachment drafted by Rep @davidcicilline, @RepRaskin, me and @HouseJudiciary staff. We will introduce the Article of Impeachment this Monday during the House’s pro forma session. https://t.co/qm7LmXhOgK — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 9, 2021

