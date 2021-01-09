Menu

Comments

Politics

Article of Impeachment against Trump to be introduced Monday, U.S. congressman says

By Emerald Bensadoun Global News
Click to play video 'Efforts underway to fast-track impeachment of Trump' Efforts underway to fast-track impeachment of Trump
WATCH: Efforts underway to fast-track impeachment of Trump

Articles of Impeachment seeking to remove U.S. President Donald Trump from office for “inciting an insurrection at the Capitol” has just reached 180 co-sponsors, Democratic Congressman Ted Lieu said on Twitter Saturday.

The Articles of Impeachment will be introduced on Monday during the House’s pro-forma session, he said.

Calls for Trump’s removal have been rapidly building momentum after thousands of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in an attempt to prevent the certification of President-Elect Joe Biden’s election win.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.

