Crime

Florida man photographed carrying Pelosi’s lectern at U.S. Capitol protest arrested

By Rich McKay Reuters
Posted January 9, 2021 10:41 am
Click to play video 'U.S. Capitol riot: Arrests made, people involved in pro-Trump mob identified' U.S. Capitol riot: Arrests made, people involved in pro-Trump mob identified
U.S. Capitol riot: Arrests made, people involved in pro-Trump mob identified

A Florida man photographed carrying U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern from the House of Representative chambers during the riot at the U.S. Capitol was arrested late Friday, according to jail records.

Adam Christian Johnson was arrested on a federal warrant and booked into the Pinellas County jail Friday night, the records said.

Read more: 4 dead after Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol, delaying electoral vote count

Johnson, 36, was quickly identified on social media and was identified by the Bradenton Herald as being from Parrish, a community about 40 km south of Tampa.

Five people died in the riot on Wednesday, including a Capitol hill police officer.

© 2021 Reuters
