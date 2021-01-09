Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
World

Pope Francis says violent protests at U.S. Capitol ‘must be condemned’

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted January 9, 2021 2:49 pm
Click to play video 'U.S. Capitol riot: Arrests made, people involved in pro-Trump mob identified' U.S. Capitol riot: Arrests made, people involved in pro-Trump mob identified
WATCH: Arrests made, people involved in pro-Trump mob identified

Pope Francis has told an Italian broadcaster that he was “astonished” by the mob attack at the U.S. Capitol due to the democratic traditions of the United States.

The pope said in an interview with Mediaset that the private broadcaster is set to air on Sunday that even “in the most mature reality, there is always something that doesn’t work, people who take a path against the community, against democracy and against the common good.”

Read more: Democrats plan swift Trump impeachment, want to remove him from office immediately

In a brief excerpt posted on Mediaset’s website on Saturday, Francis said , “Thank God this exploded” into the open “so it can be seen, so it can be remedied.”

“This must be condemned, this movement, regardless of the people” involved, he said of the rioting and violence on Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Supporters seething over President Donald Trump‘s election loss stormed the Capitol as Congress was finalizing President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, believing Trump’s false claims of a rigged election. Five people died, including a police officer.

Click to play video 'Twitter permanently suspends Donald Trump’s account' Twitter permanently suspends Donald Trump’s account
Twitter permanently suspends Donald Trump’s account

“Violence is always like this, isn’t it?” the pontiff said. “No population can boast of not having one day a case of violence. It happens in history. But we must understand well, so as not to repeat it, learn from history, learn that groups…that are not well integrated into society, sooner or later will have these eruptions of violence.”

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Donald TrumpTrumpPope FrancisVaticanUS Capitol lockdownUS CapitolPope Francis US capitolUS capitol attackUS capitol protests
Flyers
More weekly flyers