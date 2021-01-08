Menu

Canada

Class-action lawsuit filed in Quebec against Pornhub parent company

By Staff The Canadian Press
The Pornhub website is shown on a computer screen in Toronto on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. A Class-action lawsuit has been filed in Quebec against Pornhub<s parent company Mindgeek. Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.
An Ontario resident has started a class-action lawsuit in Quebec against Pornhub’s parent company MindGeek alleging it has profited off of child sexual abuse material and non-consensual content since 2007.

The case was brought by Siskinds, Desmeules Avocats, s.e.n.c.r.l. in collaboration with Sotos Class Actions.

Read more: Pornhub takes down all content by unverified users, says site has been unfairly targeted

It alleges that MindGeek illegally disseminated intimate videos and photos including depictions of child sexual abuse, sexual assault of adults, as well as intimate images of adults who did not consent to the public dissemination of their images.

Public safety minister says he reached out to RCMP to offer support in response to Pornhub accusations – Dec 8, 2020

The lawsuit, which requires court certification, is seeking hundreds of millions of dollars in compensation for people worldwide.

Read more: Visa, Mastercard freezing card use on Pornhub site amid allegations of illegal content

MindGeek couldn’t be immediately reached for comment and the lawsuit contains allegations that have not been proven in court.

The lawsuit follows one filed in December in California by 40 women who claim the Montreal-based company knew or should have known that one of its commercial partners regularly used fraud and coercion to get women to appear in videos.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
