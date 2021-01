Private, rapid COVID-19 testing available in Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

If you’ve booked a COVID-19 test at the Edmonton Expo Centre, it’s because you’re either experiencing symptoms of the disease or you’re a close contact of a positive case. But for everyone else, there is another option: private, rapid testing.

Three Medicine Shoppe locations in the Edmonton area are offering rapid COVID-19 tests for $175: Meadowlark, St. Albert and Sherwood Park.

However, you cannot be experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms, and you can’t have been in close contact with a known positive case.

“We do get results within 24 hours. We can email it to you or just print it off if you wanted to come and get it,”¬† explained pharmacy technician Gen Moen.

“A lot of people have been using it for flying. Some places are requiring it — some airlines.” Tweet This

Moen said customers need to pre-book an appointment either over the phone or online.

When they arrive, they’ll be asked to stay in their car so that a pre-screening, including a temperature check, can be completed.

Then the test will be done using a throat swab.

“In and out — we can do it within a minute,” Moen explained.

There are no age restrictions for the private testing.

As for the expansion of rapid-testing technology in a way that’s publicly funded, Alberta Health Services began using the tests in long-term care homes, remote rural communities and places with outbreaks the weekend before Christmas.

“We have identified 25 additional rural hospital sites and a number of additional assessment centres and homeless shelter locations across the province where we plan to implement rapid testing in the coming weeks,” AHS spokesperson Kerry Williamson said in a statement.

