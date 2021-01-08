High-risk sex offender with violent past back in Winnipeg, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A convicted sex offender considered a high risk to violently offend against girls and women has been released from Headingley Correctional Centre, police say.

Curtis Leroy George, 29, is expected to live in Winnipeg after serving time for failing to comply with the conditions of his probation.

George has a lengthy rap sheet of violent and sexual offences going back more than a decade, including convictions for criminal harassment, sexual assault, sexual interference involving a minor, and more.

He was handed a two-year sentence in 2018 for stalking, following and exposing himself to a woman over a lengthy period around her workplace and nearby buildings.

In 2011, he was convicted of five counts of sexual assault in connection with random attacks on women walking or jogging. He was also convicted in 2011 of assaulting a female correctional officer and sexual interference with a 13-year-old girl.

Police said George will be subject to a number of conditions for the next three years, including being banned from Portage Place, City Place, Bell MTS Place and the skywalk that connects those buildings.

He’s also prohibited from coming within 10 metres of an address on Graham Avenue and from the City Place parkade.

George is also under a ban — until July 2023 — that prohibits him from visiting any public parks, swimming pools, daycares, playgrounds, community centres, schools, etc., where people under 16 are present.

Anyone with information about George is asked to call Winnipeg police at 204-986-6222, their local RCMP detachment, or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

