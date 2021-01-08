Menu

Missing Winnipeg teen last seen Thursday afternoon in Charleswood

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 8, 2021 12:28 pm
Justice Cook.
Justice Cook. Winnipeg Police Service

Winnipeg police are looking for a missing teenage boy, last seen Thursday in Charleswood.

Police said they’re concerned about the well-being of Justice Cook, 16, and are asking anyone with information to call the Missing Persons Unit.

Cook is described as 5’7″ with a thin build, short black hair, brown eyes, and a very thin moustache.

He was last seen at 1 p.m. Thursday wearing black track pants, a black jacket, a black fedora, and a red, white and blue scarf.

If you have info on his whereabouts, call police at 204-986-6250.

