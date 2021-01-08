Glanbrook fire sends 1 person to hospital in serious but stable condition

Send this page to someone via email

One person is in hospital after a fire broke out at a residential building in Glanbrook.

Firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire at a property on Upper James Street near English Church Road shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Friday.

Hamilton paramedic superintendent David Thompson says a 40-year-old man was transported to hospital for treatment of possible smoke inhalation and moderate burns.

He remains in serious but stable condition.

One other person was assessed at the scene.

Hamilton police closed the southbound lanes of Upper James between Dickenson Road and English Church Road until about noon to keep traffic out of the area while firefighters tackled the flames.

Police say the fire is not believed to be suspicious.