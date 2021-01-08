Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Education

University of Ottawa hosts virtual memorial for 3 students killed in Iran plane crash

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted January 8, 2021 10:02 am
Photos of University of Ottawa students Alma Oladi, Saeed Kadkhodazadeh Kashani, and Mehraban Badiei Ardestani, stand on a table in front of a slideshow showing images of Ottawa area victims, during a memorial ceremony at the University of Ottawa to honour the three students who died in the crash of Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 in Tehran, on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020.
Photos of University of Ottawa students Alma Oladi, Saeed Kadkhodazadeh Kashani, and Mehraban Badiei Ardestani, stand on a table in front of a slideshow showing images of Ottawa area victims, during a memorial ceremony at the University of Ottawa to honour the three students who died in the crash of Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 in Tehran, on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

The University of Ottawa will honour the lives of three of its students on the anniversary of their deaths in the crash of flight PS752 in Iran.

Three uOttawa students — Mehraban Badiei Ardestani, Saeed Kadkhodazadeh Kashani and Alma Oladi — died alongside 173 other passengers when their Ukrainian International Airlines flight took off from Tehran and subsequently crashed on Jan. 8, 2020. Iran later confirmed its own surface-to-air missiles caused the crash.

The university and the uOttawa Iranian Student Association will commemorate their deaths with a virtual memorial over Zoom and streamed live on its Facebook page starting Friday at 11 a.m.

Click to play video 'Flight PS752: Remembering the victims of the Iran plane crash' Flight PS752: Remembering the victims of the Iran plane crash
Flight PS752: Remembering the victims of the Iran plane crash

Flags at the university will be lowered to half-mast on Friday.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

A virtual condolence book will also be available during the ceremony and donations will be accepted for the university’s Iranian Student Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Mehraban Badiei Ardestani was pursuing her undergraduate studies in the faculty of health sciences, according to the university.

Read more: Families of victims of Iran plane crash struggle with loss 1 year later

Graduate student Saeed Kadkhodazadeh Kashani was working toward a PhD in chemistry.

Alma Oladi, also a graduate student in the faculty of science, was completing a PhD in mathematics.

All three students were en route to the nation’s capital after returning to see their families over the holidays.

Two members of the Carleton University community, biology PhD student Fareed Arasteh and university alumnus Mansour Pourjam, were also among the victims of the crash.

— with files from Global News’s Beatrice Britneff

Click to play video 'Daughter of Iran plane crash victims shares her grief and coping mechanisms' Daughter of Iran plane crash victims shares her grief and coping mechanisms
Daughter of Iran plane crash victims shares her grief and coping mechanisms
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Iran Plane crashtehran plane crashUniversity of Ottawaflight PS752Ukrainian International AirlinesIran plane crash anniversaryOttawa students Iran crash
Flyers
More weekly flyers