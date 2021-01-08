University of Ottawa hosts virtual memorial for 3 students killed in Iran plane crash

Send this page to someone via email

The University of Ottawa will honour the lives of three of its students on the anniversary of their deaths in the crash of flight PS752 in Iran.

Three uOttawa students — Mehraban Badiei Ardestani, Saeed Kadkhodazadeh Kashani and Alma Oladi — died alongside 173 other passengers when their Ukrainian International Airlines flight took off from Tehran and subsequently crashed on Jan. 8, 2020. Iran later confirmed its own surface-to-air missiles caused the crash.

The university and the uOttawa Iranian Student Association will commemorate their deaths with a virtual memorial over Zoom and streamed live on its Facebook page starting Friday at 11 a.m.

Flags at the university will be lowered to half-mast on Friday.

A virtual condolence book will also be available during the ceremony and donations will be accepted for the university’s Iranian Student Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Mehraban Badiei Ardestani was pursuing her undergraduate studies in the faculty of health sciences, according to the university.

Graduate student Saeed Kadkhodazadeh Kashani was working toward a PhD in chemistry.

Alma Oladi, also a graduate student in the faculty of science, was completing a PhD in mathematics.

All three students were en route to the nation’s capital after returning to see their families over the holidays.

Two members of the Carleton University community, biology PhD student Fareed Arasteh and university alumnus Mansour Pourjam, were also among the victims of the crash.

— with files from Global News’s Beatrice Britneff

