Crime

Canine unit tracks suspect after break and enter at Peterborough bank: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 8, 2021 9:33 am
Peterborough Police
A Peterborough man faces break and enter charges related to an incident at a bank. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough man is charged with break and enter after police were called to a bank on Monaghan Road in Peterborough on Wednesday morning.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 10:15 a.m., an officer in the area of Monaghan Road and Lansdowne Street was notified of an unwanted person in the bank and then a man running away.

Police used the canine unit to help locate a suspect matching the description given to police.

Read more: Peterborough woman charged with assault after dispute with neighbour in apartment: police

Jonathon Atkinson, 29, of Peterborough, was charged with break and enter with intent to commit an offence.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 26.

Click to play video 'Peterborough Police Service reports an increase in calls for service' Peterborough Police Service reports an increase in calls for service
Peterborough Police Service reports an increase in calls for service – Dec 8, 2020
