Canine unit tracks suspect after break and enter at Peterborough bank: police

A Peterborough man is charged with break and enter after police were called to a bank on Monaghan Road in Peterborough on Wednesday morning.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 10:15 a.m., an officer in the area of Monaghan Road and Lansdowne Street was notified of an unwanted person in the bank and then a man running away.

Police used the canine unit to help locate a suspect matching the description given to police.

Jonathon Atkinson, 29, of Peterborough, was charged with break and enter with intent to commit an offence.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 26.

