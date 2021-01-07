Menu

Canada

NDP calls for right-wing group Proud Boys to be banned, labelled as terrorists

By David Lao Global News
Click to play video 'Calls grow to remove Trump from office after Capitol riots' Calls grow to remove Trump from office after Capitol riots
WATCH ABOVE: Calls grow to remove Trump from office after Capitol riots

The federal NDP is calling for an international right-wing extremist group with roots in Canada to be designated as a terrorist organization.

Read more: Prominent far-right groups were part of U.S. Capitol mob

In a tweet Thursday, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh announced a petition calling for the Proud Boys to be banned, citing their role in helping “execute” the mob attack by U.S. President Donald Trump’s supporters on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C. the day before.

“Yesterday was an act of domestic terrorism,” read Singh’s tweet.

Story continues below advertisement

“The Proud Boys helped execute it. Their founder is Canadian. They operate in Canada, right now. And, I am calling for them to be designated as a terrorist organization, immediately.”

Trending Stories

Singh’s call comes in the wake of chaos and violence that erupted in Washington D.C. Wednesday, which saw a mob of Trump supporters — emboldened by the president’s rhetoric — storm the nation’s Capitol building in an effort to disrupt the House’s certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory.

Read more: Pelosi calls for Trump’s removal through 25th Amendment after Capitol chaos

Several prominent right-wing extremist groups took part in Wednesday’s attack, with photos showing either members or logos of the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers and the Three Percenters militia group in the crowd.

Several prominent followers of QAnon conspiracy theories were also in attendance.

Click to play video 'Denial, defiance, disruption: U.S. Capitol riot is legacy of Trump’s presidency' Denial, defiance, disruption: U.S. Capitol riot is legacy of Trump’s presidency
Denial, defiance, disruption: U.S. Capitol riot is legacy of Trump’s presidency

A judge banned the leader of the Proud Boys, Enrique Tarrio, from the capital on Monday after he was accused of burning a Black Lives Matter banner at a historic Black church in Washington last month.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come…

With files from The Associated Press and Stewart Bell

