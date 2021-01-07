Riverview High School principal ‘overcome with emotion’ returning to school following shooting

Send this page to someone via email

It was a difficult day for staff returning to work at Riverview High School on Thursday after a teacher was shot outside of the school earlier this week.

“I was driving onto the school property today and was overcome with some emotion,” said Jason Reath, the school principal.

“We are trying to process it along with the rest of the staff and the students and people in the community and just trying to make sure that we are taking care of one another,” he said.

Reath said the teacher who was shot Tuesday evening is recovering, “he is in good spirits” and now the school staff and students are trying to begin the healing process.

Story continues below advertisement

“It is how we respond to these events and the love and the care for the community, the staff and the students that really matters in moments like this,” said Reath.

Reith says several teachers were either involved in or responded to the scene following the shooting and it will take time to heal from the ordeal.

“We actually have counselors who are available supporting all of our staff here at the school today and really it is about how we can take care of ourselves a little bit so that we are best able to support our students who are returning to us tomorrow,” he said.

A shooting in front of the school occurred just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Initial reports indicated the teacher was shot in the should and suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

2:09 Riverview, N.B., shooting leads to 12-hour manhunt Riverview, N.B., shooting leads to 12-hour manhunt

All schools district in the district were closed on Wednesday as a result of the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

“All Anglophone East District operations will be closed Wednesday January 6th,” said a tweet, sent out to 40 schools in the Moncton area.

The Anglophone East School District’s Director of Education Support Servies, Krista Allen, said in-person and telephone counseling supports are being offered to students at Riverview High as well as at other schools across the province.

“Students are able to access their school-based counselors at the school when they are learning from home and we also have virtual phone lines set up with mental health counselors that are supported by our child and youth teams through horizon health,” Allen said.

Meanwhile, some parents of students who were inside the school at the time of the shooting are commending the efforts of staff, both during the shooting and afterward.

Riverview’s Lana Hansen’s two daughters were inside the gym for basketball practice at the time of the shooting.

She says school staff did a wonderful job making her daughters feel secure during the temporary lockdown that followed.

“I am so appreciative of their efforts! Since then, there has been communication and outreach from both coaches and the school with offers of support and resources,” said Hansen.

Story continues below advertisement

Reath says the support from the community has been overwhelming. He said several schools throughout the district wore red on Thursday in support of Riverview’s Royals.

Also overwhelming, he said, are the feelings of gratitude and relief. “We are grateful that it was not anything worse.”

1:29 N.B. man arrested in Amherst after 12-hour manhunt N.B. man arrested in Amherst after 12-hour manhunt

Nova Scotia RCMP arrested a suspect, Janson Bryan Baker, in Amherst, N.S. on Wednesday.

“Police believe the [teacher] was approached by an individual he did not know, who was driving, or in, a black Hyundai Elantra, who demanded his bag … The individual in the car discharged a firearm towards the man,” RCMP media relations officer Const. Hans Ouellette said.

“The type of firearm is not being released at this time.”

–With files from Karla Renic

Advertisement