Hamilton’s mayor apologizes for tweet after violence at U.S. Capitol

Hamilton’s mayor has ignited a social media firestorm.

Fred Eisenberger is drawing a lot of criticism after using his personal Twitter account on Thursday to ask, “Anyone else binge watching the final season of The United States of America!!”

Anyone else binge watching the final season of The United States of America!! #HamOnt — Fred Eisenberger (@FredEisenberger) January 7, 2021

One critic says it seems like an irresponsible thing for someone holding public office to tweet.

Please take this down. People were threatened and attacked in their place of democracy and their place of work. An attempted coup. Democracy is fragile. We need our leaders to stand up for protecting our democracy. This tweet isn’t funny. Our world is hurting. — Mary Lou Tanner (@MLTPlanner) January 7, 2021

Another asks why the mayor thinks the potential demise of a neighbour and close ally is something to trivialize or laugh at.

Even Hamilton Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Keanin Loomis replied with “not funny.”

Not funny. — Keanin Loomis (@keaninloomis) January 7, 2021

Other replies note the city’s own struggles with protest groups in the forecourt of Hamilton City Hall in recent years.

Considering your complete lack of action to stop these same yahoos from gathering at City Hall for almost a year I don’t think this is a glass house you should toss stones at. — Simon Carroll (@DrivenInc) January 7, 2021

Mayor Eisenberger has apologized for what he describes as an attempt to “bring some levity at the spur of the moment.”

Eisenberger acknowledges it was “insensitive and inappropriate”, adding that “I regret it and I apologize.”

I would like to apologize for my previous tweet which was meant to bring levity to the situation but was insensitive and inappropriate. I condemn yesterday's disgraceful event and trust justice will be done to those who led, participated in and encouraged this attack. #HamOnt 2/2 — Fred Eisenberger (@FredEisenberger) January 7, 2021

