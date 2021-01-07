Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police make arrest in New Year’s homicide

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 7, 2021 12:45 pm
Evan Jaye Littlejohn.
Evan Jaye Littlejohn. Winnipeg Police Service

Winnipeg police have made an arrest in the city’s first homicide of the year.

The victim, 31-year-old Leroy James Flett, was assaulted on Dec. 30 at a Burrows Avenue residence and died of his injuries on Jan. 1, police said.

Read more: Winnipeg police name suspect in 2020’s 43rd homicide

Evan Jaye Littlejohn, 26, was arrested by the Major Crimes Unit and charged with manslaughter. He remains in custody.

Because Flett died on New Year’s Day, police are considering his death to be a 2021 homicide. This aligns the city’s stats with Statistics Canada’s crime and justice numbers.

