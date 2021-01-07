Winnipeg police make arrest in New Year’s homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have made an arrest in the city’s first homicide of the year.

The victim, 31-year-old Leroy James Flett, was assaulted on Dec. 30 at a Burrows Avenue residence and died of his injuries on Jan. 1, police said.

Evan Jaye Littlejohn, 26, was arrested by the Major Crimes Unit and charged with manslaughter. He remains in custody.

Because Flett died on New Year’s Day, police are considering his death to be a 2021 homicide. This aligns the city’s stats with Statistics Canada’s crime and justice numbers.

