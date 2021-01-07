Menu

Health

Moderna vaccine could offer protection against coronavirus for couple of years, CEO says

By Staff Reuters
Coronavirus: Experts call for quick roll-out as COVID-19 vaccines sit in freezers
Nova Scotia has received its first shipment of the Moderna vaccine, but it won't be administered until next week. In New Brunswick and several other provinces, vaccines that are ready to go are sitting in freezers. Experts are calling for that shot rollout to be stepped up. Travis Fortnum reports.

Moderna’s COVID-19 mRNA vaccine is likely to offer protection of up to a couple of years, its chief executive said on Thursday, even though more data is still needed to make a definitive assessment.

The U.S. biotech company, which stunned the world last year by coming up with a vaccine against the disease caused by the new coronavirus in just a few weeks, received approval for its shot from the European Commission on Wednesday.

Given vaccines development and pharmacovigilance usually requires years, the protection duration of COVID-19 shots is a lingering question for scientists and regulators.

Read more: Moderna vaccine approved: What we know about side effects, ingredients and doses

“The nightmare scenario that was described in the media in the spring with a vaccine only working a month or two is, I think, out of the window,” Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said at an event organized by financial services group Oddo BHF.

“The antibody decay generated by the vaccine in humans goes down very slowly (…) We believe there will be protection potentially for a couple of years.”

Can you be immune to COVID-19, but still infectious?
Can you be immune to COVID-19, but still infectious?

Bancel added his company was about to prove that its vaccine would also be effective against variants of the coronavirus seen in Britain and South Africa.

Scientists have said newly developed vaccines should be equally effective against both variants.

Reporting by Matthias Blamont and Sarah White; editing by Jason Neely and Emelia Sithole-Matarise

© 2021 Reuters
