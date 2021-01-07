Scott Thompson: Politicians of all stripes need to denounce extremism

Send this page to someone via email

Can we really be shocked at what has happened in the United States of America in the last 24 hours?

Most never thought it would ever go this far, but can we be surprised it has?

Donald Trump has spent the last four years sowing division as a road to victory.

Like watching a bad Hollywood movie, thousands of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., after being told to march there by the president, who held a nearby rally at the same time the electoral count was happening to confirm Joe Biden as the next president of the United States.

How the mob penetrated what is supposed to be one of the most secure buildings in the world, especially after 9/11, is astounding and truly unacceptable on so many levels.

More importantly, this speaks to the massive divide that has consumed America and many parts of the world, and the vile means some will use to create anarchy.

This is not about your political view, the left or the right. This is about extremism and it is alive and well on both sides of the political spectrum.

It’s time all parties stopped using it against each other for their own agenda and confront destructive behaviour with unity, for the sake of democracy.

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML Hamilton.​​​​

