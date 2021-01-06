Melania Trump’s chief of staff resigns after violent protest at U.S. Capitol

Send this page to someone via email

First Lady of the United States Melania Trump‘s chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, has resigned from her post.

Grisham confirmed the news in a post on Twitter, saying it has “been an honor to serve the country in the @WhiteHouse.”

“I am very proud to have been a part of the @Flotus @MELANIATRUMP mission to help children everywhere, & proud of the many accomplishments of this administration,” she wrote.

Before working for the first lady, Grisham served as the White House press secretary. During her tenure, she did not hold any press briefings.

She was replaced by Kayleigh McEnany in April of 2020.

Grisham’s resignation came hours after chaos erupted at the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday, as supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump breached the building, in protest of a joint session of Congress that was seen to be a final chance to overturn the 2020 election results.

During the protests, lawmakers and members of the media were forced to shelter in place. Others were evacuated and taken to undisclosed locations while police struggled to secure the building.

Meanwhile, protesters gained access to the Senate chamber and several officers.

One woman was shot and killed during the protests, police confirmed to Global News.

Grisham is not the only one looking to exit the White house, U.S. media reports suggest.

According to CNN and NBC, national security adviser Robert O’Brien and deputy national security adviser Matt Pottinger are considering resigning.

An administration official told NBC the men are considering resigning over the protests. Sources told CNN Pottinger’s resignation appears to be imminent, while others are still thinking about it. — More to come.