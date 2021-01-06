Teen charged after $20K of merchandise stolen from Niagara outlet mall, police say

Send this page to someone via email

NIAGARA-ON-THE-LAKE, Ont. — Niagara police say a 15-year-old is facing charges after allegedly stealing $20,000 worth of merchandise from a high-end outerwear store and trying to sell the goods online.

Police allege the boy broke into a Moose Knuckles store at an outlet mall in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont., on Christmas Eve and took the merchandise.

They say police found some of that merchandise listed for sale on Kijiji.

They say the teen from Brampton, Ont., was charged Tuesday with break-and-enter and trafficking property obtained by crime.

He can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police say they believe more people may have been involved in the incident.

