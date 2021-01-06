Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Ottawa Hospital completes construction of 40-bed temporary unit

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted January 6, 2021 4:13 pm
The Ottawa Hospital has completed construction of a new 40-unit temporary offload site at its Civic Campus on Jan. 6, 2021.
The Ottawa Hospital has completed construction of a new 40-unit temporary offload site at its Civic Campus on Jan. 6, 2021. The Ottawa Hospital

The Ottawa Hospital has completed construction of a 40-bed temporary unit in the parking lot of its Civic Campus, which it hopes will improve patient offload times and get paramedics back into the field sooner.

The local hospital announced back in October that it was setting out to construct a temporary structure to boost capacity amid the high occupancy rates that marked the second wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Ottawa Hospital announced Wednesday the new unit is now open for patient care.

Inside the new 40-bed temporary unit at the Ottawa Hospital’s Civic Campus.
Inside the new 40-bed temporary unit at the Ottawa Hospital’s Civic Campus. The Ottawa Hospital

Constructed in the east parking lot of the hospital’s Carling Avenue campus, the new site is intended to help increase overall capacity and improve patient flow, reducing ER wait times and helping paramedics get back into the field.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Ottawa dips below 100 new COVID-19 cases for first time in 2021

Ottawa Public Health’s coronavirus dashboard shows 19 people are currently in the hospital with COVID-19, nine of whom are in the intensive care unit.

Some 95 per cent of acute care beds in Ottawa hospitals are currently occupied, according to the OPH dashboard, with 82 per cent of beds filled in the city’s intensive care units.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario hospitals brace for COVID-19 surge due to holiday rule-breakers' Coronavirus: Ontario hospitals brace for COVID-19 surge due to holiday rule-breakers
Coronavirus: Ontario hospitals brace for COVID-19 surge due to holiday rule-breakers
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ottawa CoronavirusOttawa COVID-19Ottawa HospitalOttawa coronavirus hospitalizationsOttawa hospital capcaityOttawa Hospital CivicOttawa hospital pandemic
Flyers
More weekly flyers