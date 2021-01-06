1 dead, 2 seriously injured in midday crash north of London, Ont.

Middlesex County OPP are investigating a two-vehicle crash north of London, Ont., that has left one person dead and sent two others to hospital with serious injuries.
Police say the crash occurred in Middlesex Centre over the noon hour on Wednesday and involved a small vehicle and an SUV.
According to police, emergency services were called to Ilderton Road and Adelaide Street North shortly after 12:30 p.m.
The investigation is in its very early stages, police say, and no information has been released about those injured.
Adelaide Street North is closed between 10 Mile Road and 12 Mile Road while Ilderton Road is closed between Richmond Street and Highbury Avenue.
It’s expected the road closures will remain in place into the evening, until around 8 or 9 p.m. Wednesday.
More information to come.
