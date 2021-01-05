N.S. advises of potential exposure to COVID-19 on Halifax bus, store, flights

Nova Scotia health officials are advising of potential exposure to the coronavirus at a Halifax Transit bus route, a Halifax store and three flights.
A positive case was identified in an individual who took the Halifax Transit Route 9 bus on Dec. 21 and Dec. 28 both ways.
According to the province, the routes are as follows:
- Greystone to Downtown via Spring Garden (4:24 p.m.)
- Downtown to Greystone (11:29 p.m.)
Nova Scotia Health is also advising of potential exposure at the Chain Lake Drive Walmart in Halifax, on Jan. 2 between 8 – 9 a.m.
The province asks anyone who visited the store or took the named bus routes at the specified times and dates to book a test for COVID-19, “out of an abundance of caution and given the current testing capacity available,” read a release.
Regardless of symptoms, individuals are asked to fill out the online self-assessment form to book a test.
Flight exposures
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
Positive COVID-19 cases were also identified in travelers on three separate flights.
Passengers are advised of potential exposure on Air Canada flight 7560, departing on Dec. 27 from Montreal (7:06 p.m.) to Halifax (9:34 p.m.). Passengers in rows 19 – 25 seats C, D and F are asked to immediately book a COVID-19 test, regardless of symptoms.
Passengers are also advised of potential exposure on Air Canada flight 614, leaving on Jan. 2 from Toronto (2:40 p.m.) to Halifax (5:32 p.m.). Passengers in rows 34 – 40 seats A, B, C and D are asked to immediately book a COVID-19 test through the online form.
The third flight in the advisory issued Tuesday night was WestJet flight 248, departing on Jan. 3, from Toronto (9 a.m.) to Halifax (11:30 a.m.). Passengers in rows 19-24 seats A, B, C and D are also asked to immediately to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of symptoms.
Other passengers on these flights are asked to continue self-isolating as mandatory and monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.View link »
Comments