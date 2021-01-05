N.S. advises of potential exposure to COVID-19 on Halifax bus, store, flights

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia health officials are advising of potential exposure to the coronavirus at a Halifax Transit bus route, a Halifax store and three flights.

A positive case was identified in an individual who took the Halifax Transit Route 9 bus on Dec. 21 and Dec. 28 both ways.

According to the province, the routes are as follows:

Greystone to Downtown via Spring Garden (4:24 p.m.)

Downtown to Greystone (11:29 p.m.)

Nova Scotia Health is also advising of potential exposure at the Chain Lake Drive Walmart in Halifax, on Jan. 2 between 8 – 9 a.m.

The province asks anyone who visited the store or took the named bus routes at the specified times and dates to book a test for COVID-19, “out of an abundance of caution and given the current testing capacity available,” read a release.

Story continues below advertisement

Regardless of symptoms, individuals are asked to fill out the online self-assessment form to book a test.

5:54 Talking testing and vaccines with Dr. Lisa Barrett Talking testing and vaccines with Dr. Lisa Barrett

Flight exposures

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Positive COVID-19 cases were also identified in travelers on three separate flights.

Passengers are advised of potential exposure on Air Canada flight 7560, departing on Dec. 27 from Montreal (7:06 p.m.) to Halifax (9:34 p.m.). Passengers in rows 19 – 25 seats C, D and F are asked to immediately book a COVID-19 test, regardless of symptoms.

Passengers are also advised of potential exposure on Air Canada flight 614, leaving on Jan. 2 from Toronto (2:40 p.m.) to Halifax (5:32 p.m.). Passengers in rows 34 – 40 seats A, B, C and D are asked to immediately book a COVID-19 test through the online form.

Story continues below advertisement

The third flight in the advisory issued Tuesday night was WestJet flight 248, departing on Jan. 3, from Toronto (9 a.m.) to Halifax (11:30 a.m.). Passengers in rows 19-24 seats A, B, C and D are also asked to immediately to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of symptoms.

Other passengers on these flights are asked to continue self-isolating as mandatory and monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.