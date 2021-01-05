Menu

Health

N.S. advises of potential exposure to COVID-19 on Halifax bus, store, flights

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted January 5, 2021 7:52 pm
Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil on Tuesday said the province is once again allowing indoor dining in restaurants and also re-assured Nova Scotians that those who want to get the COVID-19 vaccine will receive it.

Nova Scotia health officials are advising of potential exposure to the coronavirus at a Halifax Transit bus route, a Halifax store and three flights.

A positive case was identified in an individual who took the Halifax Transit Route 9 bus on Dec. 21 and Dec. 28 both ways.

According to the province, the routes are as follows:

  • Greystone to Downtown via Spring Garden (4:24 p.m.)
  • Downtown to Greystone (11:29 p.m.)

Read more: N.S. international students voice frustrations with policy to quarantine in hotel

Nova Scotia Health is also advising of potential exposure at the Chain Lake Drive Walmart in Halifax, on Jan. 2 between 8 – 9 a.m.

The province asks anyone who visited the store or took the named bus routes at the specified times and dates to book a test for COVID-19, “out of an abundance of caution and given the current testing capacity available,” read a release.

Regardless of symptoms, individuals are asked to fill out the online self-assessment form to book a test.

Talking testing and vaccines with Dr. Lisa Barrett

Flight exposures

Positive COVID-19 cases were also identified in travelers on three separate flights.

Passengers are advised of potential exposure on Air Canada flight 7560, departing on Dec. 27 from Montreal (7:06 p.m.) to Halifax (9:34 p.m.). Passengers in rows 19 – 25 seats C, D and F are asked to immediately book a COVID-19 test, regardless of symptoms.

Passengers are also advised of potential exposure on Air Canada flight 614, leaving on Jan. 2 from Toronto (2:40 p.m.) to Halifax (5:32 p.m.). Passengers in rows 34 – 40 seats A, B, C and D are asked to immediately book a COVID-19 test through the online form.

Read more: Coronavirus: Dalhousie reports positive COVID-19 case in Halifax residence

The third flight in the advisory issued Tuesday night was WestJet flight 248, departing on Jan. 3, from Toronto (9 a.m.) to Halifax (11:30 a.m.). Passengers in rows 19-24 seats A, B, C and D are also asked to immediately to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of symptoms.

Other passengers on these flights are asked to continue self-isolating as mandatory and monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

