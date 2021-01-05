Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Vancouver fire crews called to reported explosion in underground utility vault

By Amy Judd Global News
Click to play video 'Video shows aftermath of explosion under Vancouver bridge' Video shows aftermath of explosion under Vancouver bridge
Video sent to Global News show Vancouver fire crews on scene after they were called to attend an explosion and car fire under the Granville Street Bridge.

Vancouver fire crews were called to an explosion in an underground utility vault in the city’s downtown area Tuesday.

The call came in at 3 p.m. of an explosion and vehicle fire in the area of Pacific and Granville streets, Jonathan Gormick, public information officer for Vancouver Fire Rescue Services, confirmed.

“We arrived to find a minor car fire that was quickly extinguished, but not far away there appears to be an explosion in an underground utility vault,” Gormick added.

Read more: Van bursts into flames at Vancouver City Hall

There are seven units on scene, along with Vancouver police officers and BC Hydro.

It is not yet known what caused the explosion.

Story continues below advertisement

There is significant damage to the sidewalk, Gormick said, and damage to vehicles around the explosion at street level.

Trending Stories

There have no reported injuries at this time.

The area is closed at this time and it is not yet known when it will reopen.

Click to play video 'Multiple people injured in Duncan apartment building fire' Multiple people injured in Duncan apartment building fire
Multiple people injured in Duncan apartment building fire
The sidewalk and several cars parked near Granville Street and Pacific Street were damaged in the explosion. Credit: Sergio Magro / Global News
The sidewalk and several cars parked near Granville Street and Pacific Street were damaged in the explosion. Credit: Sergio Magro / Global News.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
VancouverDowntown VancouverGranville StreetVancouver Fire & Rescue ServicesPacific Streetdowntown Vancouver explosiondowntown Vancouver incidentutility vault
Flyers
More weekly flyers