Vancouver fire crews called to reported explosion in underground utility vault

Vancouver fire crews were called to an explosion in an underground utility vault in the city’s downtown area Tuesday.

The call came in at 3 p.m. of an explosion and vehicle fire in the area of Pacific and Granville streets, Jonathan Gormick, public information officer for Vancouver Fire Rescue Services, confirmed.

“We arrived to find a minor car fire that was quickly extinguished, but not far away there appears to be an explosion in an underground utility vault,” Gormick added.

There are seven units on scene, along with Vancouver police officers and BC Hydro.

It is not yet known what caused the explosion.

There is significant damage to the sidewalk, Gormick said, and damage to vehicles around the explosion at street level.

There have no reported injuries at this time.

The area is closed at this time and it is not yet known when it will reopen.

The sidewalk and several cars parked near Granville Street and Pacific Street were damaged in the explosion. Credit: Sergio Magro / Global News.