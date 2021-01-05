Family issues plea for Coquihalla motorists to keep eyes out for missing dog

Send this page to someone via email

A family is asking motorists along the Coquihalla Highway to keep a lookout for their missing dog.

On a Facebook page, Aaron Proudfoot says some of his family members were involved in a recent westbound rollover between Hope and Merritt.

Proudfoot says the accident happened three to four km north of the Juliet exit, and that Lippy, their dog, went missing after the rollover.

That exit, also known as Exit 238, is around 61 km north of Hope.

On the Coquihalla Road Reports Facebook page, Proudfoot was thankful “for the overwhelming support and well wishes for little Lippy.”

A photo of Lippy.

Proudfoot also thanked the towing company and “to the numerous people who collected their personal belongings scattered through the ditch, and for digging through the snow looking for the puppy.”

He also said there was an outstanding man who went back to the scene, but reported highway snowplows have since been through the area and snow is six feet high on the shoulders.

“We do not want anyone getting hurt to look for this dog,” said Proudfoot. “There is no safe place to pull over. All this post is asking is for people to please keep an eye out for a small dog and to post here if they see one.”