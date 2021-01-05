2 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Waterloo Region, death toll rises to 169

Send this page to someone via email

Two more people have suffered COVID-19-related deaths in the region, according to Waterloo Public Health.

“Today we are reporting two deaths in our community where COVID-19 was a contributing factor,” Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, Medical Officer of Health, said in a statement.

“The individuals were a male in his 90s and a female in her 90s. I wish to express my deep sympathy to the family and loved ones of each individual.”

The COVID-19 death toll in Waterloo Region has reached 169 including 44 people who have died since Dec. 1.

Waterloo Public Health reported one new death at the Village of Winston Park retirement home which has now seen five residents die since an outbreak began at the home on Dec. 6.

A new positive test by a staff member was also reported at the home which has seen 25 residents and 26 staff members test positive in connection to the outbreak.

There are currently 34 active outbreaks in Waterloo Region including 19 which are being reported at long-term-care and retirement homes.

New outbreaks were reported at St. Andrew’s Terrace in Cambridge, in the manufacturing sector and a third related to hockey.

One outbreak also came to an end, related to a dental care facility in the region.

For the fourth straight day, Waterloo Public Health reported more than 100 new positive tests for the coronavirus.

On Monday, the agency reported 134 new infections, raising the total number of cases in the area to 6,480.

A further 75 people were also cleared of the virus in the area bringing the total number of resolved cases to 5,595.

There are now 715 active cases in Waterloo Region including 27 people who are in area hospitals with 11 of those people being in intensive care.

Ontario is reporting 3,128 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 197,360.

Tuesday’s case count is a decrease from Monday’s which saw 3,270 new infections. On Sunday 2,964 new cases were reported, with 3,363 on Saturday.

According to Tuesday’s provincial report, 778 cases were recorded in Toronto, 614 were in Peel Region, 213 in York Region, 172 in Durham Region, 151 in both Middlesex-London and Hamilton, 142 in Windsor-Essex County, 128 in Halton Region and 126 in Ottawa.

The death toll in the province has risen to 4,730 as 51 more deaths were reported.

–With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

