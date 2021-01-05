Cambridge man charged in child pornography investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police have charged a man from Cambridge in connection with a three-month-long child pornography investigation that began in the fall.

In a news release, police said the investigation by its internet child exploitation unit started on Oct. 8, 2020.

“The investigation began as an undercover online investigation pertaining to the distribution of child pornography in the Region of Waterloo,” police said.

A search warrant was carried out at an address in Cambridge on Tuesday and investigators seized several electronic devices.

“Information consistent with the original child pornography possession was located on scene,” police said.

A 26-year-old man has been charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, making available child pornography, two counts of breaching a probation order, and unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon.

The accused was not identified by police.

