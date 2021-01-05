Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Cambridge man charged in child pornography investigation

By Matt Carty Global News
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser.
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police have charged a man from Cambridge in connection with a three-month-long child pornography investigation that began in the fall.

In a news release, police said the investigation by its internet child exploitation unit started on Oct. 8, 2020.

“The investigation began as an undercover online investigation pertaining to the distribution of child pornography in the Region of Waterloo,” police said.

Read more: Alleged thief arrested after returning to scene of crime in Woolwich Township

A search warrant was carried out at an address in Cambridge on Tuesday and investigators seized several electronic devices.

Trending Stories

“Information consistent with the original child pornography possession was located on scene,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

A 26-year-old man has been charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, making available child pornography, two counts of breaching a probation order, and unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon.

The accused was not identified by police.

Click to play video 'How to keep kids safe on the internet in an online world' How to keep kids safe on the internet in an online world
How to keep kids safe on the internet in an online world – May 21, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional PoliceChild PornographyCambridge newsCambridge crimechild pornography arrestCambridge child pornographywaterloo child pornography arrest
Flyers
More weekly flyers