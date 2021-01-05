Alleged thief arrested after returning to scene of crime in Woolwich Township

Waterloo Regional Police say they arrested an alleged thief early Tuesday morning after he returned to the scene of the crime in Woolwich Township.
Police say they were called to a business on Weber Street North after an alarm was triggered at around 8:50 p.m.
Their investigation showed that someone had allegedly broken into the rear fenced compound of the business before attempting to steal property — they fled when the alarm sounded.
A few hours later, at around 3 a.m., the thief allegedly returned to the business and began to load property into a vehicle.
Police say a 39-year-old Kitchener man was arrested before being charged with break, enter and commit and possession of stolen property under $5,000.
