News

Farm tractor, semi collision kills senior on Highway 59

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted January 5, 2021 3:24 pm
RCMP are investigating a collision between a farm tractor and a semi that claimed the life of a 72-year-old man.
RCMP are investigating a collision between a farm tractor and a semi that claimed the life of a 72-year-old man. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

A 72-year-old man from the RM of Emerson-Franklin was killed Monday morning when the tractor he was driving along Highway 59 was struck by a semi, RCMP say.

The incident unfolded at around 7:30 a.m. two kilometres north of Roseau River.

Mounties say the semi driver, a 64-year-old man from Ile des Chenes, was uninjured and told them he hadn’t seen the tractor prior to the collision.

Serious crash blocks traffic on Highway 59 Sunday afternoon, RCMP say

The tractor was pushed some distance off the highway and into a wooded area. Officers say the 72-year-old man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Alcohol and speed are not considered factors.

Morris RCMP, a criminal collision investigation team and a forensic collision reconstructionist are investigating.

RCMPManitobaCollisionFarmSemiTractorhighway 59Roseau RiverRM of Franklin-Emerson
