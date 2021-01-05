Farm tractor, semi collision kills senior on Highway 59

Send this page to someone via email

A 72-year-old man from the RM of Emerson-Franklin was killed Monday morning when the tractor he was driving along Highway 59 was struck by a semi, RCMP say.

The incident unfolded at around 7:30 a.m. two kilometres north of Roseau River.

Mounties say the semi driver, a 64-year-old man from Ile des Chenes, was uninjured and told them he hadn’t seen the tractor prior to the collision.

The tractor was pushed some distance off the highway and into a wooded area. Officers say the 72-year-old man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Alcohol and speed are not considered factors.

Morris RCMP, a criminal collision investigation team and a forensic collision reconstructionist are investigating.

Story continues below advertisement

1:11 South Perimeter Highway Improvements South Perimeter Highway Improvements – Jun 29, 2020