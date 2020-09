Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say the Selkirk detachment responded to a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Hwy. 59 and Hwy. 4 Sunday at 1:15 p.m.

The road was closed with traffic re-routed until 5:30 p.m. and police say RCMP forensic reconstruction is on site investigating.

RCMP did not say what kind of vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries as a result of the crash.

Story continues below advertisement