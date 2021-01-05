8 Loblaw employees in Waterloo Region, Guelph positive for COVID-19 since Dec. 30

Send this page to someone via email

Employees at eight of Loblaw’s grocery stores and pharmacies across Waterloo Region and Guelph have tested positive for COVID-19, the company has announced since Dec. 30.

The most recent positive tests involved an employee of the Zehrs grocery store in Stanley Park Mall in Kitchener and the Shoppers Drug Mart on Clair Road West in Guelph.

The two new cases were reported Tuesday on a running list on the company’s corporate website.

The Zehrs employee was last in the store on Christmas Eve while the Shoppers Drug Mart worker was last in the store on Dec. 28.

There have been two other positive tests announced for Loblaw stores in Guelph including the Zehrs on Eramosa Road on Jan. 3 and the Zehrs on Kortright Road West on Jan. 1.

The employee at the Eramosa Road store was last at work on Boxing Day while the one at the store on Kortright Road’s last day was Dec. 28.

In Kitchener, a positive test was announced on New Year’s Day for an employee who works at the other Ottawa Street South location in Laurentian while another was announced for a worker at the Real Canadian Superstore on Dec. 30.

The former was last in store on Dec. 30 while the latter had last worked on Boxing Day.

On Jan. 3, Loblaw also announced that an employee of the Zehrs on Davenport Road in Waterloo and another at the store on Conestoga Boulevard in Cambridge had tested positive.

Both employees were last at work on Dec. 27.

