Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

8 Loblaw employees in Waterloo Region, Guelph positive for COVID-19 since Dec. 30

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 5, 2021 1:39 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Health experts track U.K. variant with 3 new cases in Ontario' Coronavirus: Health experts track U.K. variant with 3 new cases in Ontario
WATCH: Health experts track U.K. variant with 3 new cases in Ontario

Employees at eight of Loblaw’s grocery stores and pharmacies across Waterloo Region and Guelph have tested positive for COVID-19, the company has announced since Dec. 30.

The most recent positive tests involved an employee of the Zehrs grocery store in Stanley Park Mall in Kitchener and the Shoppers Drug Mart on Clair Road West in Guelph.

Read more: Waterloo Public Health reports record number of new COVID-19 cases

The two new cases were reported Tuesday on a running list on the company’s corporate website.

The Zehrs employee was last in the store on Christmas Eve while the Shoppers Drug Mart worker was last in the store on Dec. 28.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Trudeau says he’s ‘frustrated’ over vaccine delay, will work with provinces to increase vaccinations' Coronavirus: Trudeau says he’s ‘frustrated’ over vaccine delay, will work with provinces to increase vaccinations
Coronavirus: Trudeau says he’s ‘frustrated’ over vaccine delay, will work with provinces to increase vaccinations

There have been two other positive tests announced for Loblaw stores in Guelph including the Zehrs on Eramosa Road on Jan. 3 and the Zehrs on Kortright Road West on Jan. 1.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The employee at the Eramosa Road store was last at work on Boxing Day while the one at the store on Kortright Road’s last day was Dec. 28.

In Kitchener, a positive test was announced on New Year’s Day for an employee who works at the other Ottawa Street South location in Laurentian while another was announced for a worker at the Real Canadian Superstore on Dec. 30.

The former was last in store on Dec. 30 while the latter had last worked on Boxing Day.

Read more: A timeline of COVID-19 in Ontario

On Jan. 3, Loblaw also announced that an employee of the Zehrs on Davenport Road in Waterloo and another at the store on Conestoga Boulevard in Cambridge had tested positive.

Both employees were last at work on Dec. 27.

Click to play video 'Is Canada’s COVID-19 lockdown strategy failing? Doctor weighs in' Is Canada’s COVID-19 lockdown strategy failing? Doctor weighs in
Is Canada’s COVID-19 lockdown strategy failing? Doctor weighs in
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19GuelphWaterlooCambridgeKitchenerKitchener newsWaterloo newsCambridge newsGuelph NewsWaterloo COVID 19Kitchener COVID-19Guelph COVID-19Cambridge COVID-19
Flyers
More weekly flyers