Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Lakefield man allegedly assaults spouse, chokes dog: Peterborough police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 5, 2021 11:03 am
FILE: A photo of handcuffs
A Lakefield man is accusing of assaulting his spouse and injuring a dog. Daniel Allan/Getty Images/File

A Lakefield, Ont., man is facing charges of spousal assault and animal cruelty following an investigation into a domestic incident.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, police were called about a series of alleged incidents over several days.

Read more: Reports of domestic violence rise in Peterborough amid COVID-19 pandemic

It was reported that the man allegedly assaulted the female victim twice and choked her dog.

The investigation led to the arrest of a 30-year-old man who was charged with assault causing bodily harm — spousal and assault — spousal, along with cruelty to animals causing unnecessary pain, suffering or injury.

Trending Stories

The man was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

In order to protect the identity of the victim in this domestic incident, the name of the accused will not be released, police said.

Click to play video 'Reports of domestic violence rise during COVID-19 pandemic' Reports of domestic violence rise during COVID-19 pandemic
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Domestic ViolencePeterborough Police ServiceAnimal CrueltyPeterborough crimeDomestic AssaultLakefielddog choked Lakefield
Flyers
More weekly flyers