Lakefield man allegedly assaults spouse, chokes dog: Peterborough police

Send this page to someone via email

A Lakefield, Ont., man is facing charges of spousal assault and animal cruelty following an investigation into a domestic incident.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, police were called about a series of alleged incidents over several days.

It was reported that the man allegedly assaulted the female victim twice and choked her dog.

The investigation led to the arrest of a 30-year-old man who was charged with assault causing bodily harm — spousal and assault — spousal, along with cruelty to animals causing unnecessary pain, suffering or injury.

The man was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

In order to protect the identity of the victim in this domestic incident, the name of the accused will not be released, police said.