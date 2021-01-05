Lindsay man arrested after failed armed robbery in Beaverton: Durham police

Send this page to someone via email

A Lindsay, Ont., man faces weapons charges following what Durham police say was a failed armed robbery in Beaverton on Monday morning.

According to the Durham Regional Police Service, around 3:25 a.m., officers were called to a residence in the area of Osborne and Simcoe streets after a victim confronted two suspects outside of the home.

Police allege one of the suspects produced a firearm. Both suspects fled after police were called.

Officers located one suspect who engaged police in a “lengthy foot pursuit,” investigators said.

Utilizing the canine unit, the suspect was located and arrested in a wooded area.

Matthew Taylor, 37, of Lindsay, was charged with assault with a weapon; possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose; use of an imitation firearm to commit an indictable offence; and failure to comply with a probation order. He was held for a bail hearing.

Investigators continue to look for a second suspect, who is described as a man with a medium build, wearing all black clothing and a black balaclava.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call detectives with North Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2676. Anonymous information can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online and tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.

