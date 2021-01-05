Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Lindsay man arrested after failed armed robbery in Beaverton: Durham police

By Greg Davis Global News
A Lindsay man faces charges following a failed armed robbery attempt in Beaverton.
A Lindsay man faces charges following a failed armed robbery attempt in Beaverton. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A Lindsay, Ont., man faces weapons charges following what Durham police say was a failed armed robbery in Beaverton on Monday morning.

According to the Durham Regional Police Service, around 3:25 a.m., officers were called to a residence in the area of Osborne and Simcoe streets after a victim confronted two suspects outside of the home.

Police allege one of the suspects produced a firearm. Both suspects fled after police were called.

Read more: Lindsay man charged with meth possession, uttering death threats on New Year’s Day: police

Officers located one suspect who engaged police in a “lengthy foot pursuit,” investigators said.

Utilizing the canine unit, the suspect was located and arrested in a wooded area.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Matthew Taylor, 37, of Lindsay, was charged with assault with a weapon; possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose; use of an imitation firearm to commit an indictable offence; and failure to comply with a probation order. He was held for a bail hearing.

Investigators continue to look for a second suspect, who is described as a man with a medium build, wearing all black clothing and a black balaclava.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call detectives with North Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2676. Anonymous information can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online and tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.

Click to play video 'Statistics show crime was down slightly in Toronto in 2020' Statistics show crime was down slightly in Toronto in 2020
Statistics show crime was down slightly in Toronto in 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RobberyCity of Kawartha LakesArmed RobberyDurhamlindsayDurham Regional Police ServiceBeaverton
Flyers
More weekly flyers