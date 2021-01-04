Menu

Crime

1 in custody, 3 being sought in south London New Year’s Day shooting probe: police

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted January 4, 2021 5:57 pm
London police say a bust at a home on Southdale Road East on Sunday turned up two firearms and ammunition.
London police say a bust at a home on Southdale Road East on Sunday turned up two firearms and ammunition. London Police Service

One person is in police custody and three others are being sought in connection with a brazen daytime shooting incident on New Year’s Day in London’s south end, police said.

Officers responded to the scene of Millbank and Bexhill drives around 10 a.m. Friday for a report of a firearm being shot at a motor vehicle near the intersection.

Few other details have been made public, but police said no one was physically injured.

Read more: Four charged following New Year’s Day shooting on Millbank Drive, police say

On Sunday, police announced that four people had been charged in relation to the incident and that two firearms and ammunition had been recovered during a bust at a home on Southdale Road East that morning.

Police said Monday that a 25-year-old Southwold man, identified as Landon Doxtator, had been charged with seven counts in the case, including one of discharging a firearm with intent to wound.

He also faces two counts of careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition; two of possessing a firearm other than a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence; one of possessing a loaded/unloaded regulated firearm; and one of failure to comply with release order.

Police say the 25-year-old remains in police custody, and that arrest warrants have been issued for three others.

Read more: 8 people charged in connection with New Year’s Eve gathering, London police say

The trio, Kaliwhi Rodarte, 27, Savannah Taylor Matson, 29, and Donald Wayne Schaefer, 50, are each being sought for five weapons-related counts, police say.

They include two counts of careless storage of a firearm, two counts of possessing a firearm other than a restricted or prohibited firearm, and one count of possessing a loaded regulated firearm.

In addition, police say Rodarte and Schaefer face one count each of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

