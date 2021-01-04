Lindsay man charged with meth possession, uttering death threats on New Year’s Day: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Lindsay, Ont., man faces drug and other charges following an incident on a street on New Year’s Day.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 7:30 p.m. Friday, a man allegedly confronted the victim as he was crossing Durham Street East.

The accused allegedly shouted multiple threats and then fled the area.

The suspect was located and arrested a short time later. He was allegedly in possession of a quantity of methamphetamine.

Michael Johnson, 40, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on March 4, police said Monday.

