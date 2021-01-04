Menu

Crime

Lindsay man charged with meth possession, uttering death threats on New Year’s Day: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 4, 2021 4:33 pm
A Lindsay man allegedly uttered death threats at the victim on New Year's Day.
A Lindsay, Ont., man faces drug and other charges following an incident on a street on New Year’s Day.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 7:30 p.m. Friday, a man allegedly confronted the victim as he was crossing Durham Street East.

The accused allegedly shouted multiple threats and then fled the area.

The suspect was located and arrested a short time later. He was allegedly in possession of a quantity of methamphetamine.

Michael Johnson, 40, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on March 4, police said Monday.

Click to play video 'Peterborough continues to grapple with opioid overdoses' Peterborough continues to grapple with opioid overdoses
Peterborough continues to grapple with opioid overdoses – Nov 19, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
City of Kawartha LakesMethlindsayDrug PossessionLindsay crimeDeath ThreatsLindsay Police
