Lindsay man charged with meth possession, uttering death threats on New Year’s Day: police

A Lindsay, Ont., man faces drug and other charges following an incident on a street on New Year’s Day.
According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 7:30 p.m. Friday, a man allegedly confronted the victim as he was crossing Durham Street East.
The accused allegedly shouted multiple threats and then fled the area.
The suspect was located and arrested a short time later. He was allegedly in possession of a quantity of methamphetamine.
Michael Johnson, 40, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.
He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on March 4, police said Monday.
