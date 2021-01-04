Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

2 Peterborough men charged with carrying concealed weapon in convenience store: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Peterborough Police Service
Two Peterborough men were charged with carrying a concealed weapon. Global News Peterborough file

Two Peterborough men face weapons charges following an incident at a convenience store on Saturday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 8:45 p.m., a concerned citizen called police to report seeing one of two men at a Clonsilla Avenue convenience store was allegedly hiding a gun under their clothing.

Police arrived in the area and located the two suspects. During the arrest, police located a replica handgun that was determined to be a BB gun.

Dalton Hamilton-Armstrong, 22, and Randy McPhee, 19, were both arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

Read more: Peterborough man allegedly waves handgun at group of children: police

Hamilton-Armstrong was also charged with resisting a police officer after allegedly attempting to flee during an arrest; possession of a firearm contrary to a 10-year prohibition order and failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. He was released and will appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 19.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

McPhee was additionally charged with two counts of failure to comply with a release order — remain at his residence between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. (except with a surety) and to not possess any weapons.

He was held in custody and appear in court on Sunday at which time he was remanded into custody and was scheduled to appear in court on Monday, police said.

Click to play video 'Peterborough Paramedics team up with the Peterborough Police Emergency Response Unit' Peterborough Paramedics team up with the Peterborough Police Emergency Response Unit
Peterborough Paramedics team up with the Peterborough Police Emergency Response Unit – Dec 10, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Peterborough Police ServiceFirearmPeterborough crimeweaponBB GunConcealed WeaponReplica Handgun
Flyers
More weekly flyers