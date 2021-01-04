2 Peterborough men charged with carrying concealed weapon in convenience store: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two Peterborough men face weapons charges following an incident at a convenience store on Saturday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 8:45 p.m., a concerned citizen called police to report seeing one of two men at a Clonsilla Avenue convenience store was allegedly hiding a gun under their clothing.

Police arrived in the area and located the two suspects. During the arrest, police located a replica handgun that was determined to be a BB gun.

Dalton Hamilton-Armstrong, 22, and Randy McPhee, 19, were both arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

Hamilton-Armstrong was also charged with resisting a police officer after allegedly attempting to flee during an arrest; possession of a firearm contrary to a 10-year prohibition order and failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. He was released and will appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 19.

McPhee was additionally charged with two counts of failure to comply with a release order — remain at his residence between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. (except with a surety) and to not possess any weapons.

He was held in custody and appear in court on Sunday at which time he was remanded into custody and was scheduled to appear in court on Monday, police said.

