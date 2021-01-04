Over 150 tickets handed, 35 vehicles towed in Saint John parking bans

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Saint John says dozens of parking tickets were given out and vehicles were towed last weekend as a result of parking ban violations.

Saint John declared a temporary overnight parking ban for parts of the city on Saturday, and another on Sunday. The decision came after the Saint John Airport recorded 16 centimetres of snow on Saturday, according to totals from Environment Canada.

The city told Global News on Monday that 101 tickets were given out as a result of the Saturday night parking ban, and 53 as a result of the Sunday night ban.

In addition, 14 vehicles were towed overnight on Saturday and 21 overnight on Sunday.

Overnight parking bans are ordered to allow for snow removal on the city’s busiest streets. The city stressed on Saturday and Sunday that any vehicles parked on the street after the ban came into effect would be ticketed and/or towed at the owner’s risk and expense.

Saint John spokesperson Lisa Caissie told Global News the city encourages residents to stay informed on parking bans, “by checking the City’s website, following our social media accounts, and calling the automated parking ban information line during and after any snowfall event.”

Sunday night’s parking ban ended at 7 a.m. Monday morning.

