Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Windsor, Ont., PSW died New Year’s Eve due to COVID-19: union

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted January 3, 2021 10:51 am
In a statement, Unifor said Sheila Yakovishin, who'd worked at Berkshire Care Centre for more than 30 years passed away on New Year's Eve. She was 60.
In a statement, Unifor said Sheila Yakovishin, who'd worked at Berkshire Care Centre for more than 30 years passed away on New Year's Eve. She was 60. Unifor/Provided

A personal support worker at a long-term care home in Windsor, Ont., has died due to the coronavirus.

Unifor issued a statement Saturday, saying Sheila Yakovishin, who’d worked at Berkshire Care Centre for more than 30 years passed away on New Year’s Eve. She was 60 years old.

“On behalf of our union, I express the deepest condolences to Sheila’s family and all those who knew and loved her,” said Unifor national president, Jerry Dias.

Read more: ‘Staff are in shock’: Documents reveal chaos inside Ontario nursing home during COVID-19 outbreak

“As the New Year begins, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage unchecked in Ontario’s for-profit long-term care homes. It must be stopped.”

According to the statement, Berkshire Care Centre is currently dealing with a severe outbreak involving 82 residents and 38 staff members.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

As of Sunday, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported that 20 outbreaks involving long-term care and retirement homes remain active in the region. Some facilities have more than 100 cases among residents and staff.

Read more: Ontario promises new care standard in long-term care, to be implemented by 2024-2025

“These rising statistics of infections among workers in Windsor’s for-profit LTC centres are more than numbers,” said Unifor Local 2458 president, Tullio DiPonti.

“They are people like Sheila, with full lives to live.”

At least 8,300 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the region since the start of the pandemic. Health unit statistics indicate 151 people have died due to the virus as of Sunday.

Click to play video 'Families call for military intervention at Ontario LTC home' Families call for military intervention at Ontario LTC home
Families call for military intervention at Ontario LTC home
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19WindsorCOVID-19 DeathPSWpersonal support workerWindsor Ontariocoronavirus windsorCoronavirus PSWCOVID-19 PSWPSW COVID-19 death Windsor
Flyers
More weekly flyers