Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Snuneymuxw First Nation declares COVID-19 cluster, issues shelter-in-place order

By Srushti Gangdev Global News
The Snuneymuxw First Nation has issued a shelter-in-place order for its residents after declaring a COVID-19 cluster.
The Snuneymuxw First Nation has issued a shelter-in-place order for its residents after declaring a COVID-19 cluster. Snuneymuxw First Nation / Facebook

A Vancouver Island First Nation has implemented a shelter-in-place order for its members after declaring a cluster of COVID-19.

The Snuneymuxw First Nation said in a statement posted to Twitter that it now has seven active cases of COVID-19 in the community.

It said in two new cases reported Saturday, transmission occurred from a member of the same household, but one other case is unrelated.

Read more: B.C. First Nations hit a roadblock as they try to get information about COVID-19 cases near their communities

The nation is asking all its members to stay at home unless there’s an emergency or it’s for essential reasons. The order takes effect at 9 p.m. Saturday and will for 14 days.

It says each household should designate one person to carry out essential trips and limit those to once a week if possible.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Remote B.C. First Nations expect to receive vaccine, Dr. Bonnie update at 3 p.m.' Coronavirus: Remote B.C. First Nations expect to receive vaccine, Dr. Bonnie update at 3 p.m.
Coronavirus: Remote B.C. First Nations expect to receive vaccine, Dr. Bonnie update at 3 p.m.

School District 68 announcing that Qwam Qwum Stuwixwulh (QQS) will be closed to all staff and students for the next 14 days.

Trending Stories

All students living on-reserve and attending district schools will continue their education remotely.

Story continues below advertisement

The nation is setting up single access points to each reserve that will include a security checkpoint.

“Their purpose is to ensure that only essential services are entering and leaving (the) community,” the nation said in a newsletter for members.

The Snuneymuxw First Nation is on the east coast of Vancouver Island, near Nanaimo.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19bc coronavirusFirst NationsVancouver IslandCOVID-19 ClusterSnuneymuxw First Nation
Flyers
More weekly flyers