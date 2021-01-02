Snuneymuxw First Nation declares COVID-19 cluster, issues shelter-in-place order

Send this page to someone via email

A Vancouver Island First Nation has implemented a shelter-in-place order for its members after declaring a cluster of COVID-19.

The Snuneymuxw First Nation said in a statement posted to Twitter that it now has seven active cases of COVID-19 in the community.

It said in two new cases reported Saturday, transmission occurred from a member of the same household, but one other case is unrelated.

The nation is asking all its members to stay at home unless there’s an emergency or it’s for essential reasons. The order takes effect at 9 p.m. Saturday and will for 14 days.

It says each household should designate one person to carry out essential trips and limit those to once a week if possible.

School District 68 announcing that Qwam Qwum Stuwixwulh (QQS) will be closed to all staff and students for the next 14 days.

All students living on-reserve and attending district schools will continue their education remotely.

•Qwam Qwum Stuwixwulh (QQS) will be closed to all staff and students. All in-class learning at QQS is suspended for a minimum of 14 days.

The nation is setting up single access points to each reserve that will include a security checkpoint.

“Their purpose is to ensure that only essential services are entering and leaving (the) community,” the nation said in a newsletter for members.

The Snuneymuxw First Nation is on the east coast of Vancouver Island, near Nanaimo.