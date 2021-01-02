Tragic end to search for missing boater off west coast of Vancouver Island

Send this page to someone via email

The search for a missing Vancouver Island boater has ended in tragedy.

Harry Lucas of Hesquiaht First Nation departed the Ahousaht area alone in his 22-foot boat around 3 p.m. on Thursday, and failed to arrive at Hot Springs Cove as expected several hours later.

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Victoria confirmed that Lucas was found in the area of Hot Springs Cove.

Search crews had deployed to the area after reports of debris Saturday morning.

Harry Lucas, fisherman, elder and valued member of Hesquiaht and Hupacasath has been found. Thanks to @AhousahtAdmin and Hesquiaht fisherman, #coastguard and anyone who helped in the search to find Harry. He is with the ancestors. We thank the Creator for his life & contributions — Judith Sayers (@kekinusuqs) January 2, 2021

On Saturday, Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council president Judith Sayers said he had been found, and was now “with the ancestors.”

“We thank the Creator for his life & contributions,” she added.

Lucas’ granddaughter Kayla Jordyn also confirmed the news on her Facebook page.

“I know you’re happy with family on the other side grandpa, speaking fluently to the ancestors,” she wrote.

“I ask you to please give me strength to get through today.”

Family and Ahousaht and Hesquiaht search-and-rescue teams began looking for Lucas on Thursday, and were joined by the Canadian Coast Guard on Friday and Saturday.

The BC Coroners Service is now investigating.