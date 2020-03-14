2 missing, 3 rescued after boat capsizes in Pitt River near Coquitlam

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are missing while three others were rescued after a boat capsized in the Pitt River, south of Munro Creek in the Coquitlam area, RCMP said on Saturday.

RCMP divisional duty officer Insp. Vishal Mathura said officers were called to the area just after 11 a.m.

The three people rescued were helped out of the water by passing boaters, he said. Those people are being treated for shock and hypothermia.

BC Emergency Health Services said they transported the trio to hospital in unknown condition.

A male and female remained missing as of Saturday afternoon.

Mathura said Coquitlam Search and Rescue and a RCMP dive team have responded to search for the missing boaters.

Global News has reached out to Coquitlam SAR for more information.

