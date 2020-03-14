Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

2 missing, 3 rescued after boat capsizes in Pitt River near Coquitlam

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted March 14, 2020 5:03 pm
Emergency crews convene on the banks of the Pitt River in Coquitlam after a boat capsized on March 14, 2020.
Emergency crews convene on the banks of the Pitt River in Coquitlam after a boat capsized on March 14, 2020. Global News

Two people are missing while three others were rescued after a boat capsized in the Pitt River, south of Munro Creek in the Coquitlam area, RCMP said on Saturday.

RCMP divisional duty officer Insp. Vishal Mathura said officers were called to the area just after 11 a.m.

The three people rescued were helped out of the water by passing boaters, he said. Those people are being treated for shock and hypothermia.

READ MORE: RCMP take over search for missing person after boat capsizes near Bella Bella

BC Emergency Health Services said they transported the trio to hospital in unknown condition.

A male and female remained missing as of Saturday afternoon.

Mathura said Coquitlam Search and Rescue and a RCMP dive team have responded to search for the missing boaters.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News has reached out to Coquitlam SAR for more information.

‘We need answers’: Wife of Osoyoos boat crash victim says families still in dark, 9 months after accident
‘We need answers’: Wife of Osoyoos boat crash victim says families still in dark, 9 months after accident
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPCoquitlamSearch and RescueMissing Peoplecapsized boatCoquitlam Search and Rescueboat capsizedboat capsizesMissing boatersboat accidentPitt River
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.