Yarmouth RCMP search for 20-year-old missing since New Year’s Eve

Yarmouth RCMP are seeking help from the public in locating a man missing since New Year’s Eve.
Police say 20-year-old Zachery Lefave, from Hebron, was last seen walking down Hwy. 334 in Plymouth, N.S., around 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1.
He is described as being five-foot-nine and weighing around 175 pounds. Police say he has brown hair, brown facial hair and blue eyes.
They say Lefave was last seen wearing a plaid shirt, shorts and a hat.
“We ask that people spread the word through social media respectfully,” RCMP said in Friday night release.
