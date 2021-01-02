Menu

Crime

Yarmouth RCMP search for 20-year-old missing since New Year’s Eve

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted January 2, 2021 8:57 am
Police in Yarmouth are searching for 20-year-old Zachery Lefave, described as -foot-9 and 175 pounds, brown facial hair, brown hair and blue eyes.
Police in Yarmouth are searching for 20-year-old Zachery Lefave, described as -foot-9 and 175 pounds, brown facial hair, brown hair and blue eyes. Nova Scotia RCMP

Yarmouth RCMP are seeking help from the public in locating a man missing since New Year’s Eve.

Police say 20-year-old Zachery Lefave, from Hebron, was last seen walking down Hwy. 334 in Plymouth, N.S., around 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Read more: A painful wait for mother of Nova Scotia scallop fisher lost at sea

He is described as being five-foot-nine and weighing around 175 pounds. Police say he has brown hair, brown facial hair and blue eyes.

They say Lefave was last seen wearing a plaid shirt, shorts and a hat.

Yarmouth RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance to locate 20-year-old Zachery Lefave of Hebron who was last seen walking on Hwy. 334 in Plymouth in the early morning of January 1 at approximately 12:30 a.m.
Yarmouth RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance to locate 20-year-old Zachery Lefave of Hebron who was last seen walking on Hwy. 334 in Plymouth in the early morning of January 1 at approximately 12:30 a.m. Nova Scotia RCMP

“We ask that people spread the word through social media respectfully,” RCMP said in Friday night release.

