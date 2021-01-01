What will you be paying more, and possibly less, for in B.C. in 2021?

Send this page to someone via email

It’s a new year, which means it’s time to look at your budget and the year ahead.

B.C. residents likely want to know what fee services might be going up and where your wallet might get a bit of a break.

Taking transit looks like it will get more expensive.

TransLink is planning a 2.3-per cent fare increase in July.

2:20 Ransomware attack shuts down part of Metro Vancouver’s transit system for a third day Ransomware attack shuts down part of Metro Vancouver’s transit system for a third day – Dec 3, 2020

BC Ferries is also expecting a 2.3-per cent fare increase on average across its entire fleet with the final pricing structure set to be released in April.

Story continues below advertisement

With the introduction of ICBC’s new Enhanced Care Coverage this May, many customers could see an average savings of about $400 a year on their vehicle insurance.

BC Hydro is also rolling out a credit this year. Residential customers should expect to receive a one-time bill credit of $4 on average, while commercial customers will receive from $10 to $600 on average depending on the size of the business and industrial customers will receive up to $375,000, according to the utility company.

However, most FortisBC customers could see their monthly rate rise by about $6 due to rising costs of storage, transport and delivery.

2:05 Mike Farnworth announces changes to ICBC will save B.C. drivers money Mike Farnworth announces changes to ICBC will save B.C. drivers money – Dec 14, 2020