Monthly natural gas bills in B.C. to rise in January

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted December 15, 2020 7:51 pm
FortisBC natural gas rates are going up in January.
FortisBC natural gas rates are going up in January. OJO Images / Rex Features

Natural gas customers in B.C. will pay more in the new year.

FortisBC says energy bills will see an overall increase starting Jan. 1 due to rising storage, transport and delivery costs.

Click to play video 'Fortis BC reminding public of safe digging practices' Fortis BC reminding public of safe digging practices
Fortis BC reminding public of safe digging practices – Oct 24, 2019

Based on average natural gas use of 7.5 gigajoules per month, customers in the Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley, Interior, Whistler, Vancouver Island and the Kootenays will see their monthly rate rise eight per cent or about $6.

Read more: B.C. natural gas bills to climb in August

Residential customers in Fort Nelson will see their monthly bills go up by about five per cent or $4.

The company issued a similar rate hike back in August.

