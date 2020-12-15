Monthly natural gas bills in B.C. to rise in January

Send this page to someone via email

Natural gas customers in B.C. will pay more in the new year.

FortisBC says energy bills will see an overall increase starting Jan. 1 due to rising storage, transport and delivery costs.

Based on average natural gas use of 7.5 gigajoules per month, customers in the Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley, Interior, Whistler, Vancouver Island and the Kootenays will see their monthly rate rise eight per cent or about $6.

Residential customers in Fort Nelson will see their monthly bills go up by about five per cent or $4.

The company issued a similar rate hike back in August.