B.C. natural gas bills to climb in August

B.C. natural gas customers will see their monthly bill climb in August.

FortisBC says it has been granted B.C. Utilities Commission approval to increase the price it charges on natural gas.

The cost of gas itself will jump about 47 per cent, but FortisBC says customers outside of Fort Nelson will see their bills climb by about nine per cent, or $6 per month.

The company says with the cost increase, current natural gas prices remain among their lowest in the last 15 years.

FortisBC says the increase in gas prices is being driven by a drop in North American gas production, and “the worldwide effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

New gas prices

Mainland and Vancouver Island (including North and South Interior)

For all customers, the cost of natural gas will change by $0.730 from $1.549/GJ to $2.279/GJ.

Fort Nelson

For all customers, the cost of natural gas will change by $0.647 from $1.048/GJ to $1.695/GJ.

Revelstoke

For residential customers, the cost of propane will change by $0.542 from $11.180/GJ to $11.722/GJ.