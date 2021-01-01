Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Weather

Freezing rain, snow likely for southwestern Ontario on New Year’s Day

By Staff The Canadian Press
Environment Canada reports snow and freezing rain are in the forecast in southwestern Ontario.
Environment Canada reports snow and freezing rain are in the forecast in southwestern Ontario. Greg Davis / File / Global News Peterborough

Southwestern Ontario should brace for snow, ice and freezing rain on New Year’s Day.

Environment Canada has issued freezing rain warnings for several cities and their surrounding areas, including Sarnia, London, Waterloo, Brant County and Stratford.

The weather agency says precipitation is forecast to begin as snow or ice pellets before changing to freezing rain in the evening.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: Weather forecast for London, Ont.

Ice is expected to form along with the freezing rain, making roadways, sidewalks and parking lots slippery.

As well, the agency warns that outages may occur.

The forecast says the rain should transition to snow overnight.

Other surrounding southern Ontario regions, including Toronto and Windsor are advised of possible freezing rain on Friday.

Advertisement
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Environment CanadaWeatherOntario weatherOntario stormFreezing Rain WarningFreezing rain OntarioSnow Ontario
Flyers
More weekly flyers