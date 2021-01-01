Freezing rain, snow likely for southwestern Ontario on New Year’s Day

Send this page to someone via email

Southwestern Ontario should brace for snow, ice and freezing rain on New Year’s Day.

Environment Canada has issued freezing rain warnings for several cities and their surrounding areas, including Sarnia, London, Waterloo, Brant County and Stratford.

The weather agency says precipitation is forecast to begin as snow or ice pellets before changing to freezing rain in the evening.

Ice is expected to form along with the freezing rain, making roadways, sidewalks and parking lots slippery.

As well, the agency warns that outages may occur.

The forecast says the rain should transition to snow overnight.

Other surrounding southern Ontario regions, including Toronto and Windsor are advised of possible freezing rain on Friday.

