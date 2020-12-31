Menu

Crime

Peter Nygard applies for bail 2 weeks after arrest on U.S. sex trafficking charges

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Accusers relieved Peter Nygard behind bars in Winnipeg' Accusers relieved Peter Nygard behind bars in Winnipeg
Accusers relieved Peter Nygard behind bars in Winnipeg – Dec 17, 2020

Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard has applied for bail, two weeks after his arrest in Winnipeg under the Extradition Act following his indictment in the United States on charges that he used his influence to traffic women and girls for sex.

The bail application was filed on Thursday and is to be heard in the Manitoba Court of Queen’s Bench at 10 a.m. on Jan. 6, 2021.

Read more: Nygard case helps shine a light on reality of sex trafficking in Winnipeg, victims say

He faces nine counts in the Southern District of New York, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking of a minor, conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, and two counts of transportation for purpose of prostitution.

Nygard, who is 79, stepped down from his company in February after the FBI and New York City police raided his headquarters in New York.

Click to play video 'New details in Nygard case' New details in Nygard case
New details in Nygard case – Dec 16, 2020

He has been accused by 57 women in a class-action lawsuit of rape, sexual assault, and human trafficking, which was stayed this summer, and two of Nygard’s sons filed a separate lawsuit against their father claiming they were statutorily raped at his direction when they were teenagers.

Through a representative, Nygard has denied the claims in both lawsuits.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
