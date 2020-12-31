Menu

Canada

Canadian man who lost family in Iran plane crash calls compensation ‘a slap in the face’

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 31, 2020 6:12 pm
Click to play video 'Iran government compensation offer ‘slap in the face’: victims’ families' Iran government compensation offer ‘slap in the face’: victims’ families
WATCH: The Iranian government has allocated $150,000 to the families of the victims who were aboard the plane shot down by Iranian forces last January. Among those victims, is the wife and 9-year-old daughter of Hamed Esmaeilion, who is with the Association of Families of Flight PS752 Victims, and he says many see the compensation offer as a slap in the face.

Some of the families of Canadians who lost loved ones after the downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 in January are saying the compensation offered to them from the Iranian government is “a slap in the face.”

The government announced it will allocate $150,000 to the families of the victims who were on the plane when it was shot down by Iranian forces.

“It’s very difficult for us, everybody is celebrating (New Year’s Eve) tonight but for us, the families of Flight 752, the only hope that we have is hope for justice for the new year,” Hamed Esmaeilion of the Association of Families of Flight PS752 Victims told Global News Thursday.

Esmaeilion lost both his wife and nine-year-old daughter in the crash.

He wants to see those responsible be held to account in an international court of justice.

“We want to see the criminals in an international court of justice so an impartial independent court. As we talk right now, the Iranian government is going home by home in Iran to the families and they are asking them to sign settlements or to get the compensation and walk away.”

Click to play video 'Iran plane crash: Independent Canadian report finds flaws in Iran’s probe into downing of airliner' Iran plane crash: Independent Canadian report finds flaws in Iran’s probe into downing of airliner
Iran plane crash: Independent Canadian report finds flaws in Iran’s probe into downing of airliner – Dec 15, 2020

Tehran has blamed the downing on human error, claiming Iranian forces fired after mistakenly identifying the plane as a threat.

In a report released this summer, it blamed those manning a misaligned surface-to-air missile battery, saying they opened fire without getting approval from ranking officials.

Read more: Independent Canadian report finds flaws in Iran’s probe into downing of airliner

Questions remain over the identities of the people deemed responsible and countries including Canada have called on Iran to disclose all relevant evidence.

“I myself have nothing to lose and I’m sure most of the families, they’d like to speak but it’s a very difficult time for them right now,” Esmaeilion said.

Of the 176 aboard the flight, 55 were Canadian citizens and 30 were permanent residents, according to the federal government.

“(The victim’s families), they’re all over the world, they’re in the UK, Switzerland, U.S., here in Canada, but they have one voice,” Esmaeilion added.

“All of us are united in this that Iran should not be in charge of this investigation and Iran should pay for this mass murder of 176 innocent people.”

He is hoping international pressure on the Iranian government will help bring justice for those who lost loved ones in the crash.

Click to play video 'Iranian compensation a “distraction” says Winnipegger who lost fiancé to airplane downing' Iranian compensation a “distraction” says Winnipegger who lost fiancé to airplane downing
Iranian compensation a “distraction” says Winnipegger who lost fiancé to airplane downing

Former Canadian cabinet minister Ralph Goodale, charged with helping the victims’ families and examining how to deal with similar disasters in future, said on Dec. 15 “many of the key details of this horrific event” remain unknown.

Read more: Donations from Canadians being disbursed to families of Flight 752 victims

“Iran…has not conducted its investigations (safety, criminal or otherwise) in a truly independent, objective and transparent manner, and answers to critical questions” are absent, he wrote in the report.

— with files from Stewart Bell and Reuters

Iran Plane crash PS752 Ukraine International Airlines flight 752 Ukraine Plane Shot Down plane crash compensation PS752 compensation Ukraine Flight 752 Ukraine Flight 752 compensation Ukraine Flight 752 update
