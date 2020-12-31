Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla, Highway 3

Send this page to someone via email

A snowfall warning has been issued for two mountain passes in B.C’.s Southern Interior.

Environment Canada says an approaching Pacific weather system will blanket a large part of the Coquihalla Highway and a section of Highway 3 with 15 to 25 centimetres of snow.

The snow is expected to start falling Thursday night and continue through to Friday night before easing on Saturday morning.

The storm is expected to impact the Coquihalla from Hope to Merritt, and Hope to Princeton along Highway 3.

For Friday, the weather is expected to change from snow to rain in the afternoon, then back to snow by the evening.

As such, motorists are being warned to be prepared for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions, and that visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Snowfall warnings through Friday night have also been issued for sections in northern B.C., stretching from the North Coast to the Peace River region.

For the Williston area plus Pine Pass on Highway 97, 20 to 30 cm is expected, with light snow eventually becoming heavier overnight.

To view the latest highway conditions in B.C., visit DriveBC.